649 East Arch Street

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out 3D Virtual tour, then call for safe/private visit! bit.ly/3cIFi1Q Rare 3BD/1.5BA updated historic home w/double lot in charming Chatham Arch--steps to Mass Ave, Bottleworks, Cultural Trail, CFI 2. Restored & repainted inside & out. Downstairs boasts sun-filled kitchen leading to private patio, open floor plan with 2 downstairs living rooms, half-bath, bedroom/office. 10 ft. ceilings! Upstairs: 2 huge bedrooms, new closets, full bath w/soaker tub, new vanity and new tile floor. The oversized/landscaped side yard is extremely rare! Perfect for kids, dogs (new fencing surrounds), entertaining, gardening. Tree bank provides added privacy. Parking not an issue, but comes with curb cut. City-approved for a garage or garage+ addition.