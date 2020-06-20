All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
649 East Arch Street
649 East Arch Street

649 East Arch Street
Location

649 East Arch Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2208 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out 3D Virtual tour, then call for safe/private visit! bit.ly/3cIFi1Q Rare 3BD/1.5BA updated historic home w/double lot in charming Chatham Arch--steps to Mass Ave, Bottleworks, Cultural Trail, CFI 2. Restored & repainted inside & out. Downstairs boasts sun-filled kitchen leading to private patio, open floor plan with 2 downstairs living rooms, half-bath, bedroom/office. 10 ft. ceilings! Upstairs: 2 huge bedrooms, new closets, full bath w/soaker tub, new vanity and new tile floor. The oversized/landscaped side yard is extremely rare! Perfect for kids, dogs (new fencing surrounds), entertaining, gardening. Tree bank provides added privacy. Parking not an issue, but comes with curb cut. City-approved for a garage or garage+ addition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 East Arch Street have any available units?
649 East Arch Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 East Arch Street have?
Some of 649 East Arch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 East Arch Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 East Arch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 East Arch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 East Arch Street is pet friendly.
Does 649 East Arch Street offer parking?
Yes, 649 East Arch Street does offer parking.
Does 649 East Arch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 East Arch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 East Arch Street have a pool?
No, 649 East Arch Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 East Arch Street have accessible units?
No, 649 East Arch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 East Arch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 East Arch Street has units with dishwashers.
