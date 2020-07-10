All apartments in Indianapolis
6481 Jackson Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:40 PM

6481 Jackson Street

6481 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6481 Jackson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Up for rent is a cozy updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in WayneTownship. The home has a 2 car detached garage so no more scraping ice off the windshield! Large open back yard for all your outdoor entertaining needs. Home has been finished with restored hardwood flooring wall to wall as well as updated light fixtures and finishes in kitchen and the bathroom. This home rents for $1275.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1275.00.Hurry and call Mike at 317-210-0018 to schedule an appointment for your showing today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6481 Jackson Street have any available units?
6481 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6481 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6481 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6481 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 6481 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6481 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 6481 Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 6481 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6481 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6481 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 6481 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6481 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 6481 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6481 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6481 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6481 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6481 Jackson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

