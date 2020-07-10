6481 Jackson Street

Amenities

Up for rent is a cozy updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in WayneTownship. The home has a 2 car detached garage so no more scraping ice off the windshield! Large open back yard for all your outdoor entertaining needs. Home has been finished with restored hardwood flooring wall to wall as well as updated light fixtures and finishes in kitchen and the bathroom. This home rents for $1275.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1275.00.Hurry and call Mike at 317-210-0018 to schedule an appointment for your showing today.



