6468 North PARK Avenue

A true Warfleigh charmer. This 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home has hardwood floors throughout the main level and upstairs. Updated bathroom with tile, glass shower door and modern bathroom fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Upstairs master bedroom and bath. Both the water heater and furnace were replaced in 2018. Enjoy the outdoors on the sun porch just off the dining room. Situated on nearly 1/4 of an acre with a two car garage! Just a short walk to Broad Ripple Village.