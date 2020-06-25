All apartments in Indianapolis
6468 North PARK Avenue
6468 North PARK Avenue

6468 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6468 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A true Warfleigh charmer. This 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home has hardwood floors throughout the main level and upstairs. Updated bathroom with tile, glass shower door and modern bathroom fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Upstairs master bedroom and bath. Both the water heater and furnace were replaced in 2018. Enjoy the outdoors on the sun porch just off the dining room. Situated on nearly 1/4 of an acre with a two car garage! Just a short walk to Broad Ripple Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6468 North PARK Avenue have any available units?
6468 North PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6468 North PARK Avenue have?
Some of 6468 North PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6468 North PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6468 North PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6468 North PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6468 North PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6468 North PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6468 North PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 6468 North PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6468 North PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6468 North PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 6468 North PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6468 North PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6468 North PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6468 North PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6468 North PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
