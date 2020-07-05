All apartments in Indianapolis
6454 Potomac Square Lane

6454 Potomac Square Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6454 Potomac Square Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL! With satisfactory application, background and credit check, you could move in the month of September with just the security deposit of $700, and your first month\'s rent due in October! Situated on a corner lot, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with loft offers a great amount of space. Condo has updated appliances, including front load washer, standard dryer, and new A/C and heating units. The attached 2-car garage offers plenty of room for storage. Tenant will be responsible for electric (monthly avg of $173), and cable. Tenants must comply with HOA rules and regulations. Condo is unfurnished. Pictures shown are before the last residents moved out. Come take a look! Application fee is $45. Apply at https://avail.co/apply/FZ8RX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6454 Potomac Square Lane have any available units?
6454 Potomac Square Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6454 Potomac Square Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6454 Potomac Square Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 Potomac Square Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6454 Potomac Square Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6454 Potomac Square Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6454 Potomac Square Lane offers parking.
Does 6454 Potomac Square Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 Potomac Square Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 Potomac Square Lane have a pool?
No, 6454 Potomac Square Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6454 Potomac Square Lane have accessible units?
No, 6454 Potomac Square Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 Potomac Square Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6454 Potomac Square Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6454 Potomac Square Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6454 Potomac Square Lane has units with air conditioning.

