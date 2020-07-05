6454 Potomac Square Lane

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL! With satisfactory application, background and credit check, you could move in the month of September with just the security deposit of $700, and your first month\'s rent due in October! Situated on a corner lot, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with loft offers a great amount of space. Condo has updated appliances, including front load washer, standard dryer, and new A/C and heating units. The attached 2-car garage offers plenty of room for storage. Tenant will be responsible for electric (monthly avg of $173), and cable. Tenants must comply with HOA rules and regulations. Condo is unfurnished. Pictures shown are before the last residents moved out. Come take a look! Application fee is $45. Apply at https://avail.co/apply/FZ8RX