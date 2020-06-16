All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6452 Cradle River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6452 Cradle River Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:14 PM

6452 Cradle River Drive

6452 Cradle River Drive · (317) 885-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6452 Cradle River Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely move-in ready three-bedroom, two and a half bath in Decatur Township proudly sitting in River Run. Super clean inside and out. Home has a large living room with cozy fireplace, open concept to kitchen with pass-through and separate dining area. Master has his and her closets and private bath. Home boasts a back yard oasis with its newly poured custom patio, full rear privacy fence and sturdy barn for storage. Garage is fully finished down to and including the floor. There are so many upgrades in this home, not enough to list them all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6452 Cradle River Drive have any available units?
6452 Cradle River Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6452 Cradle River Drive have?
Some of 6452 Cradle River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6452 Cradle River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6452 Cradle River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6452 Cradle River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6452 Cradle River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6452 Cradle River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6452 Cradle River Drive does offer parking.
Does 6452 Cradle River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6452 Cradle River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6452 Cradle River Drive have a pool?
No, 6452 Cradle River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6452 Cradle River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6452 Cradle River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6452 Cradle River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6452 Cradle River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6452 Cradle River Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity