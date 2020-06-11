6422 Zionsville Road

Amenities

***Half Off First Month Rent***6422 Zionsville Rd. / 3 bed 2 bathroom in Pike Township - ***Half Off First Months Rent***$600 Savings!...This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has been completely rehabbed!! The home features newer flooring throughout, newer paint, updated lighting, This home also features a large fenced in backyard as well as patio deck for all of your outdoor entertainment needs. This home rents for $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. Please feel free to go to www.zuluscape.com and submit application. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE4494520)