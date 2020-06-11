All apartments in Indianapolis
6422 Zionsville Road

Location

6422 Zionsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Half Off First Month Rent***6422 Zionsville Rd. / 3 bed 2 bathroom in Pike Township - ***Half Off First Months Rent***$600 Savings!...This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has been completely rehabbed!! The home features newer flooring throughout, newer paint, updated lighting, This home also features a large fenced in backyard as well as patio deck for all of your outdoor entertainment needs. This home rents for $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. Please feel free to go to www.zuluscape.com and submit application. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4494520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Zionsville Road have any available units?
6422 Zionsville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6422 Zionsville Road currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Zionsville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Zionsville Road pet-friendly?
No, 6422 Zionsville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6422 Zionsville Road offer parking?
No, 6422 Zionsville Road does not offer parking.
Does 6422 Zionsville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Zionsville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Zionsville Road have a pool?
No, 6422 Zionsville Road does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Zionsville Road have accessible units?
No, 6422 Zionsville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Zionsville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 Zionsville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6422 Zionsville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6422 Zionsville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
