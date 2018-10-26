642 S Meridian St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b0194800b ----

You have to check out this one bedroom/one bathroom recently renovated and move in ready home with an awesome city vibe. Located just steps away form Lucas Oil and downtown this stunning 2nd floor apartment has it all. As you enter you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors and lots of windows. The kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher and also offers a pantry for storage. There is tons of really cool built-in cabinet and storage space in the home. Recent updates to the bathroom include a walk in shower. Additional perks include a stackable washer and dryer, central air a nice deck off the back and permit parking



Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included!



Community courtyard - fenced. The garage is used as an office/airbnb.



lawn and snow removal included.



Security Deposit = $975



Utilities = $150 per month in addition to the rent to cover all utilities.



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



