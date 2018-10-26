All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

642 S Meridian St

642 South Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Location

642 South Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b0194800b ----
You have to check out this one bedroom/one bathroom recently renovated and move in ready home with an awesome city vibe. Located just steps away form Lucas Oil and downtown this stunning 2nd floor apartment has it all. As you enter you are greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors and lots of windows. The kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher and also offers a pantry for storage. There is tons of really cool built-in cabinet and storage space in the home. Recent updates to the bathroom include a walk in shower. Additional perks include a stackable washer and dryer, central air a nice deck off the back and permit parking

Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included!

Community courtyard - fenced. The garage is used as an office/airbnb.

lawn and snow removal included.

Security Deposit = $975

Utilities = $150 per month in addition to the rent to cover all utilities.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Assigned Outdoor Parking
Fence
Off Street Parking
Pets Allowed
Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

