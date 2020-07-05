All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

642 Dayton Ave

642 Dayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

642 Dayton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. $180 a WEEK $360 Biweekly or $720 monthly.
$350 deposit
$50 app fee per adult
No severe felonies, no evictions in the last 3 years. 3x the rent in income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Dayton Ave have any available units?
642 Dayton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Dayton Ave have?
Some of 642 Dayton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Dayton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
642 Dayton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Dayton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 642 Dayton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 642 Dayton Ave offer parking?
No, 642 Dayton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 642 Dayton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Dayton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Dayton Ave have a pool?
No, 642 Dayton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 642 Dayton Ave have accessible units?
No, 642 Dayton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Dayton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Dayton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

