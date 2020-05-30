6404 North PARK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated 3 BR 2.5BA bungalow in popular Warfleigh neighborhood. Walking distance to Monon, Canal and Broadripple.

Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to glassed-in porch and deck. Wood flooring, neutral paint and popular barn door to close off sleeping area on first floor. Master Bedroom with updated full bath on second floor. Large, dry, usable basement with vinyl wood flooring, half bath, washer, dryer and tons of storage. Fenced in backyard, 1 car attached garage. Move right in!