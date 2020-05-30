All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

6404 North PARK Avenue

6404 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6404 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated 3 BR 2.5BA bungalow in popular Warfleigh neighborhood. Walking distance to Monon, Canal and Broadripple.
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to glassed-in porch and deck. Wood flooring, neutral paint and popular barn door to close off sleeping area on first floor. Master Bedroom with updated full bath on second floor. Large, dry, usable basement with vinyl wood flooring, half bath, washer, dryer and tons of storage. Fenced in backyard, 1 car attached garage. Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

