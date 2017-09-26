6355 Riverview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic home in Warleigh off of 64th & Washington. Perfect location close to Broad Ripple and all it offers. This 2 bedroom has a remodeled full bath, large dining room and living room with built-ins and a woodburning fireplace. Full basement great for storage, work area, or rec room and a nice screened-in porch. No Pets. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.