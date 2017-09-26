All apartments in Indianapolis
6355 Riverview Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:37 PM

6355 Riverview Drive

6355 Riverview Drive · (317) 576-2911
Location

6355 Riverview Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic home in Warleigh off of 64th & Washington. Perfect location close to Broad Ripple and all it offers. This 2 bedroom has a remodeled full bath, large dining room and living room with built-ins and a woodburning fireplace. Full basement great for storage, work area, or rec room and a nice screened-in porch. No Pets. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 Riverview Drive have any available units?
6355 Riverview Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6355 Riverview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Riverview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Riverview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6355 Riverview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6355 Riverview Drive offer parking?
No, 6355 Riverview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6355 Riverview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Riverview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Riverview Drive have a pool?
No, 6355 Riverview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6355 Riverview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6355 Riverview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Riverview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 Riverview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 Riverview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 Riverview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
