Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home with 9/ceilings and new paint through-out! first floor has Engineered hardwood and a nice open kitchen, dining and family room area. kitchen with all appliances and nice island for lots of counter space. Second level has nice loft, laundry room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath PLUS a huge master suite. All bedrooms with new carpet.