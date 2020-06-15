Amenities
Now Showing a 3BR, 2BA at 6337 Monteo Ln - INDIANAPOLIS SW - Banta & Bluff
Three bedroom, two bath ranch with great room, breakfast area and kitchen.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up and laminate flooring
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
Utilities:
Utility Information: Stove- Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Gas, Water Heater- Gas
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
