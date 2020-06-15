All apartments in Indianapolis
6337 Monteo Ln.

6337 Monteo Lane · (317) 316-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6337 Monteo Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6337 Monteo Ln. · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now Showing a 3BR, 2BA at 6337 Monteo Ln - INDIANAPOLIS SW - Banta & Bluff
Three bedroom, two bath ranch with great room, breakfast area and kitchen.

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up and laminate flooring
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

Utilities:
Utility Information: Stove- Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Gas, Water Heater- Gas
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE4841572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Monteo Ln. have any available units?
6337 Monteo Ln. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 Monteo Ln. have?
Some of 6337 Monteo Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 Monteo Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Monteo Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Monteo Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6337 Monteo Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 6337 Monteo Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Monteo Ln. does offer parking.
Does 6337 Monteo Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 Monteo Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Monteo Ln. have a pool?
No, 6337 Monteo Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 6337 Monteo Ln. have accessible units?
No, 6337 Monteo Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Monteo Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 Monteo Ln. has units with dishwashers.
