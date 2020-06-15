Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Now Showing a 3BR, 2BA at 6337 Monteo Ln - INDIANAPOLIS SW - Banta & Bluff

Three bedroom, two bath ranch with great room, breakfast area and kitchen.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up and laminate flooring

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage



Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Stove- Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Gas, Water Heater- Gas

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



