Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage oven refrigerator

Broad Ripple Duplex For Rent! 1 Bed, 1 Bath With A Basement For Additional Storage. Interior Is Freshly Painted Including The Basement. Original Hardwood Floors. Kitchen And Bathroom Have Been Updated. Bedroom Closet, Front Coat Closet Plus One Additional Closet In Dining Rm Area. Walk To Broad Ripple Ave And Enjoy All The Night Life That The Town Has To Offer!