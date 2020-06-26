All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

617 Ft. Wayne Avenue

617 Fort Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Townhome in Downtown Indianapolis - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in downtown Indianapolis is brand new construction and in a fantastic location! Located on the Cultural Trail, and also a short walk to Monument Circle, the Canal, and the restaurants and shops on Mass Ave. The home features a private entrance; wood floors; 9' ceilings; an abundance of windows and light; spacious kitchen with center island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous tile backsplash; master suite includes large walk-in closet, double sinks, and tile shower; the 2nd full bathroom features a bathtub/shower combo; private two-car tandem garage; and the balcony is a wonderful spot to relax or enjoy the view! Washer/Dryer included. No smoking. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet)

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4951222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue have any available units?
617 Ft. Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 Ft. Wayne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Ft. Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
