Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

6165 Guilford Avenue

6165 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6165 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous furnished home in the heart of Broad Ripple with many updates! Large open kitchen offers granite countertops, large kitchen island and stainless steel appliance. The kitchen overlooks the family room with built-ins, fireplace and hardwood floors. Beautiful master bathroom has double sinks, walk-in shower, and a garden tub. Enjoy morning coffee on the large front porch, or from the upstairs balcony. Fenced backyard and an electric gate at the driveway to help with privacy. This location is hard to beat! Walk to all of the fantastic Broad Ripple restaurants and shops. And, the Monon Trail is just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6165 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
6165 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6165 Guilford Avenue have?
Some of 6165 Guilford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6165 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6165 Guilford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6165 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6165 Guilford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6165 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
No, 6165 Guilford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6165 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6165 Guilford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6165 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 6165 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6165 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6165 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6165 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6165 Guilford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
