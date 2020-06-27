6165 Guilford Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous furnished home in the heart of Broad Ripple with many updates! Large open kitchen offers granite countertops, large kitchen island and stainless steel appliance. The kitchen overlooks the family room with built-ins, fireplace and hardwood floors. Beautiful master bathroom has double sinks, walk-in shower, and a garden tub. Enjoy morning coffee on the large front porch, or from the upstairs balcony. Fenced backyard and an electric gate at the driveway to help with privacy. This location is hard to beat! Walk to all of the fantastic Broad Ripple restaurants and shops. And, the Monon Trail is just steps away.