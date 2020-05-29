613 E New York St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*PENDING DEPOSIT* Sometimes they just don't last long! Check out our listing at 2616 N. College just minutes away!



https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/2616-N-College-Ave_Indianapolis_IN_46205_M41742-23289



Stunning townhome in historic lovable Lockerbie! (*Avoid scams - we don't advertise on Craig's List and do not allow subletting*)



Literally next door to Vida, walking distance to all things downtown: Mass Ave, City Market, Whole Foods, Coat Check Coffee, YMCA! City living at its finest!



Featuring an open living and dining area, you'll easily relax and entertain but can easily retreat to one of three spacious bedrooms! Ample closets and exposed brick throughout. Finished third level provides another sleeping area or home office!



MUST SEE TO FULLY APPRECIATE!



Partially furnished options available!



Tenants pay all utilities. Pets allowed for $250/ea refundable pet deposit, then $25/mo/pet.



Qualifications: Must gross 3x base rent, no felonies, no evictions, and preference given to most immediate occupancy. Text Billy 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com before it's gone!



(RLNE4870218)