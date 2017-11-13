All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 14 2020

6125 Raleigh Drive

6125 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Raleigh Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138472

$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Four bedroom home. Open floor plan. Eat in kitchen. Detached garage and large yard. Conveniently close to I465! All this for under $1000. Scheduled your self-guided tour and come take a look today. (appliances will be installed)

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
Amenities: Carpet,Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
6125 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 6125 Raleigh Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6125 Raleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6125 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6125 Raleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 6125 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 6125 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6125 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 6125 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 Raleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
