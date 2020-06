6125 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony oven refrigerator

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN THE HEART OF BROAD RIPPLE! LARGE LIVING ROOM W/ GLEAMING HARDWOODS! DECENT SIZE KITCHEN W/PANTRY! ONE BEDROOM IS ON THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE, & THE OTHER IS IN THE BACK, WHICH OFFERS THE PERFECT SET UP/PRIVACY! WASHER/DRYER & ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! BIG BACKYARD! LOCATION IS EXCELLENT! 1 BLOCK TO BROAD RIPPLE PARK! WALK TO BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE & MONON TRAIL! VERY CLOSE TO SHOPPING & DINING! CURRENTLY RENTED THROUGH 9/30. NEW LEASE BEGINNING AS CLOSE TO 10/1 IS PREFERRABLE.