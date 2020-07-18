611 North Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage sauna

If you Looking for the perfect location and a home with tons of character-

You do not want to miss this amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft in the heart of Mass Ave. Located in the Real Silk Lofts. This home has been completely remodeled. From the moment you walk in you will feel right at home. The 14 ft ceilings and massive floor to ceiling windows with plenty of natural light make this home open and airy. The kitchen has lots of character with recessed lighting, amazing cabinets with gold hardware, and all of your appliances included. The living room is very spacious with plenty of the natural light given with the sun room and a 10ft window to open to enjoy the breeze. The loft bedroom upstairs has full bath, tall closet with plenty of built in shelves, and black out shutters for a peaceful sleep. The master bedroom downstairs is a must see! The 10ft ceilings with the floor to ceiling windows, full bath with tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet. Full Size Washer and Dryer provided. Pet Friendly. Indoor Pool. Work Out Area. Sauna. Walking distance to restaurants, night life, and shops. 1 Garage Parking Spot Included. Additional Parking Available for $50.00.

Call Holly To Set Up A Showing! 317-610-0600 Ext.804



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $65, Available 8/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.