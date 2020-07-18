All apartments in Indianapolis
611 North Park Avenue

611 North Park Avenue · (317) 900-4161
Location

611 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 110 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
sauna
If you Looking for the perfect location and a home with tons of character-
You do not want to miss this amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft in the heart of Mass Ave. Located in the Real Silk Lofts. This home has been completely remodeled. From the moment you walk in you will feel right at home. The 14 ft ceilings and massive floor to ceiling windows with plenty of natural light make this home open and airy. The kitchen has lots of character with recessed lighting, amazing cabinets with gold hardware, and all of your appliances included. The living room is very spacious with plenty of the natural light given with the sun room and a 10ft window to open to enjoy the breeze. The loft bedroom upstairs has full bath, tall closet with plenty of built in shelves, and black out shutters for a peaceful sleep. The master bedroom downstairs is a must see! The 10ft ceilings with the floor to ceiling windows, full bath with tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet. Full Size Washer and Dryer provided. Pet Friendly. Indoor Pool. Work Out Area. Sauna. Walking distance to restaurants, night life, and shops. 1 Garage Parking Spot Included. Additional Parking Available for $50.00.
Call Holly To Set Up A Showing! 317-610-0600 Ext.804

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $65, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 North Park Avenue have any available units?
611 North Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 611 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 611 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 611 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 611 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 North Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 611 North Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 611 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
