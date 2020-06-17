All apartments in Indianapolis
608 North Moreland Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:43 PM

608 North Moreland Avenue

608 North Moreland Avenue · (317) 842-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need. This is a great home, that is super clean and move-in ready. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers. Units include stove, refrigerator, microwave. Section 8 and all other housing assistance is welcome. You don't want to miss out on this incredible opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 North Moreland Avenue have any available units?
608 North Moreland Avenue has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 North Moreland Avenue have?
Some of 608 North Moreland Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 North Moreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 North Moreland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 North Moreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 North Moreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 608 North Moreland Avenue offer parking?
No, 608 North Moreland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 608 North Moreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 North Moreland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 North Moreland Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 North Moreland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 North Moreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 North Moreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 North Moreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 North Moreland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
