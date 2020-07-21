All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

608 Lincoln St

608 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

608 Lincoln Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious two-story home boasts HUGE rooms with 9Ft ceilings!! 4BD, walk-in attic access! There is an eat-in kitchen with an island for extra countertop and storage space! The formal family room and oversized living room is perfect for family entertaining! The large partially fenced backyard offers mature trees and lovely landscaping! The home is close to Lucas Stadium and Indianapolis downtown. Rent or rent to own this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Lincoln St have any available units?
608 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 608 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
608 Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 608 Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 608 Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 608 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 608 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 608 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 608 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
