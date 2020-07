Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great Condo, Great Location, Quiet Community that is well maintained by the HOA. Condo comes w/ all appliances and is ready for immediate possession and a quick close. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sinks. The included washer/dryer is conveniently located upstairs. This condo has recently been deep cleaned painted, NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORING and NEW CARPET. The one-car garage comes with a remote opener and storage space. The front patio area has space for a grill and patio furniture. This is a great opportunity. DON'T PASS UP A CHANCE TO SEE THIS GEM!