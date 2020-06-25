All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 29 2019 at 6:41 PM

6058 King Lear Dr

6058 King Lear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6058 King Lear Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
This beautiful house is the perfect place for you to call “home, sweet, home”! Boasting plenty of updates and tons of space to move in and spread out, you won’t find a better deal! Between the living room, family room, and dining room, there’s plenty of space for hosting company, giving mingling guests plenty of room to move around without feeling cramped. If you aren’t a fan of entertaining, the family room boasts a beautiful fireplace, perfect for snuggling up with you favorite book or show on a quiet night in. Whether you are a beginning cook or an experienced chef, you’ll love cooking delicious meals in this bright kitchen, with ample cabinet storage, a center island with barstool seating, and all appliances included! The hardwood laminate is so easy to clean-up so you don’t have to stress out when those kitchen mishaps occur! The master suite is complete with soaring vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet, plus the ultimate spa getaway in the comfort of your own home with the large en suite full bath! In the spring and summer, take to the backyard to lounge on the deck or soak up the sun in your large yard! Call to find out how soon you can see this great home in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6058 King Lear Dr have any available units?
6058 King Lear Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6058 King Lear Dr have?
Some of 6058 King Lear Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6058 King Lear Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6058 King Lear Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6058 King Lear Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6058 King Lear Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6058 King Lear Dr offer parking?
No, 6058 King Lear Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6058 King Lear Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6058 King Lear Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6058 King Lear Dr have a pool?
No, 6058 King Lear Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6058 King Lear Dr have accessible units?
No, 6058 King Lear Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6058 King Lear Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6058 King Lear Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
