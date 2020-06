Amenities

fireplace microwave refrigerator

Location! This is not your average Broad Ripple bungalow! Close to the Broad Ripple Village with restaurants & shops, the Monon Trail, Farmers Market & the Broad Ripple Park! This is the perfect brick home with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath! Move-in Ready. Windows let in lots of natural light. Flat fee utilities (175/mo.) and lawncare (25/mo.).