All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6046 Hayford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6046 Hayford Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:39 PM

6046 Hayford Court

6046 Hayford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6046 Hayford Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Pike Township minutes to Eagle Creek Park, I-465 and Saddlebrook Golf Course. Home features a split floor plan with high ceilings, a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Spacious living room, large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Lovely laminate flooring. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the lovely yard with a completely fenced-in yard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly fee, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 Hayford Court have any available units?
6046 Hayford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6046 Hayford Court currently offering any rent specials?
6046 Hayford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 Hayford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6046 Hayford Court is pet friendly.
Does 6046 Hayford Court offer parking?
No, 6046 Hayford Court does not offer parking.
Does 6046 Hayford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6046 Hayford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 Hayford Court have a pool?
No, 6046 Hayford Court does not have a pool.
Does 6046 Hayford Court have accessible units?
No, 6046 Hayford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 Hayford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 Hayford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6046 Hayford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6046 Hayford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College