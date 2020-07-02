6046 Hayford Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Pike Township minutes to Eagle Creek Park, I-465 and Saddlebrook Golf Course. Home features a split floor plan with high ceilings, a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Spacious living room, large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Lovely laminate flooring. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the lovely yard with a completely fenced-in yard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly fee, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.