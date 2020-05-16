6016 McClellan Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located in North Liberty Creek Subdivision and is within a short commute to Eagle Creek Park, downtown and the interstate. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with updated counter tops and ample cabinet space, washer/dryer, fenced backyard with patio and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, updated private bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet! Pets Negotiable!



Contact us to schedule a showing.