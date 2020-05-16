All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6016 McClellan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6016 McClellan Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6016 McClellan Court

6016 Mc Clellan Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6016 Mc Clellan Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in North Liberty Creek Subdivision and is within a short commute to Eagle Creek Park, downtown and the interstate. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with updated counter tops and ample cabinet space, washer/dryer, fenced backyard with patio and a 2-car attached garage. The Master Bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, updated private bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet! Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 McClellan Court have any available units?
6016 McClellan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 McClellan Court have?
Some of 6016 McClellan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 McClellan Court currently offering any rent specials?
6016 McClellan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 McClellan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 McClellan Court is pet friendly.
Does 6016 McClellan Court offer parking?
Yes, 6016 McClellan Court offers parking.
Does 6016 McClellan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016 McClellan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 McClellan Court have a pool?
Yes, 6016 McClellan Court has a pool.
Does 6016 McClellan Court have accessible units?
No, 6016 McClellan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 McClellan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 McClellan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College