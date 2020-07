Amenities

Looking for a cozy duplex in a Great Location, well you've found it. There is carpet in the bedrooms and a Large kitchen for you to enjoy. You are close here to schools, restaurants, and all the shopping you need. This one is a great price and ready for you to move in. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The stove and the range will be placed at the time of rental.