Amenities

recently renovated range refrigerator

Terrific property for an even better price! This newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is the perfect space for you! New floors and paint make this home feel brand new. With bigger bedrooms, lots of storage, and nice sized bathroom there is plenty of room for everyone! Take a look today before it is too late. The range and fridge will be placed at the time of rental.