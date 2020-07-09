All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:50 PM

5906 Gifford Street

5906 Gifford Street
Location

5906 Gifford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient Washington Township location off Kessler and Fox Rd. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of great features, including a large living room/dining room combo. Lovely hardwood floors. A great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nice family room with a woodburning fireplace which leads out to a large sunroom. Nice laminate flooring. 2-car attached garage. No Pets. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Gifford Street have any available units?
5906 Gifford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Gifford Street have?
Some of 5906 Gifford Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Gifford Street currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Gifford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Gifford Street pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Gifford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5906 Gifford Street offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Gifford Street offers parking.
Does 5906 Gifford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Gifford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Gifford Street have a pool?
No, 5906 Gifford Street does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Gifford Street have accessible units?
No, 5906 Gifford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Gifford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Gifford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
