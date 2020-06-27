All apartments in Indianapolis
5901 University Ave
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

5901 University Ave

5901 University Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5901 University Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
(NO GARAGE) yet room to build one.

RENT TO OWN, 2 Year Option to Buy.

$15,000 (Initial Down) Required. This does Credit the Home Price 100% which is $269,000. The goal is to get you into a mortgage and ownership in 12-18 months.

Description:
This Gorgeous 1911 Irvington Classic! If You Love The Nooks, Crannies, And Quirks Of Old Homes, You'll Find It Here, On A Corner Lot In The Very Heart Of Indy's Hottest Historic Neighborhood. Spacious, Sprawling, And Awash In Pure Natural Light. So Many Intelligent Updates Include New Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Refinished Hardwoods Upstairs, Lifetime Transferrable Acculevel Warranty For Repaired Foundation. Fully Remodeled Kitchen W/ New Appliances, Main Level Laundry Room, New High Efficiency Hvac, Upgraded 200 Amp Electric, New Attic Insulation To Keep You Cozy, Great New Side Porch, And Fresh Paint Inside And Out. Home Warranty!

(RLNE5260412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 University Ave have any available units?
5901 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 University Ave have?
Some of 5901 University Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5901 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5901 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5901 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5901 University Ave offers parking.
Does 5901 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 University Ave have a pool?
No, 5901 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5901 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 5901 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
