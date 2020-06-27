5901 University Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

(NO GARAGE) yet room to build one.



RENT TO OWN, 2 Year Option to Buy.



$15,000 (Initial Down) Required. This does Credit the Home Price 100% which is $269,000. The goal is to get you into a mortgage and ownership in 12-18 months.



Description:

This Gorgeous 1911 Irvington Classic! If You Love The Nooks, Crannies, And Quirks Of Old Homes, You'll Find It Here, On A Corner Lot In The Very Heart Of Indy's Hottest Historic Neighborhood. Spacious, Sprawling, And Awash In Pure Natural Light. So Many Intelligent Updates Include New Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Refinished Hardwoods Upstairs, Lifetime Transferrable Acculevel Warranty For Repaired Foundation. Fully Remodeled Kitchen W/ New Appliances, Main Level Laundry Room, New High Efficiency Hvac, Upgraded 200 Amp Electric, New Attic Insulation To Keep You Cozy, Great New Side Porch, And Fresh Paint Inside And Out. Home Warranty!



(RLNE5260412)