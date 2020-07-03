5834 Long Ridge Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Special! HALF OFF first months FULL rent if move in by 2/15!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home. Fresh paint and new carpet make this home very inviting. Washer and dryer hookup! Large backyard for entertaining. Large kitchen with appliances included. 2 car attached garage. Walk in closet with Master bedroom. Local park in neighborhood. This is a must see!! Hurry it won't be available long. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities