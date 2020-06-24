All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5824 Barnstable Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5824 Barnstable Court
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

5824 Barnstable Court

5824 Barnstable Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Allisonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5824 Barnstable Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 bathroom Ranch Home for Rent in Ivy Hills - This wonderful 3 bedroom ranch offers separate living room, family room with fireplace, dining room and spacious well appointed kitchen with double oven, dishwasher, fridge and microwave.
3 good size bedrooms. Screened-in porch overlooks a fully fenced backyard.
All this in a sought after neighborhood. Don't miss out , view today!

Pets may be allowed pending owner's approval and additional fees.
No smoking.
Renter's Insurance required.
Unfortunately, Section 8 is not available on this property.

(RLNE2747252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Barnstable Court have any available units?
5824 Barnstable Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Barnstable Court have?
Some of 5824 Barnstable Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Barnstable Court currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Barnstable Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Barnstable Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 Barnstable Court is pet friendly.
Does 5824 Barnstable Court offer parking?
No, 5824 Barnstable Court does not offer parking.
Does 5824 Barnstable Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Barnstable Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Barnstable Court have a pool?
No, 5824 Barnstable Court does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Barnstable Court have accessible units?
No, 5824 Barnstable Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Barnstable Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 Barnstable Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College