5824 Barnstable Court

Amenities
3 Bed 2 bathroom Ranch Home for Rent in Ivy Hills - This wonderful 3 bedroom ranch offers separate living room, family room with fireplace, dining room and spacious well appointed kitchen with double oven, dishwasher, fridge and microwave.
3 good size bedrooms. Screened-in porch overlooks a fully fenced backyard.
All this in a sought after neighborhood. Don't miss out , view today!
Pets may be allowed pending owner's approval and additional fees.
No smoking.
Renter's Insurance required.
Unfortunately, Section 8 is not available on this property.
(RLNE2747252)