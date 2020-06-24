5824 Barnstable Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 bathroom Ranch Home for Rent in Ivy Hills - This wonderful 3 bedroom ranch offers separate living room, family room with fireplace, dining room and spacious well appointed kitchen with double oven, dishwasher, fridge and microwave.

3 good size bedrooms. Screened-in porch overlooks a fully fenced backyard.

All this in a sought after neighborhood. Don't miss out , view today!



Pets may be allowed pending owner's approval and additional fees.

No smoking.

Renter's Insurance required.

Unfortunately, Section 8 is not available on this property.



(RLNE2747252)