Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM
1 of 5
5762 33rd Pl
5762 West 33rd Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5762 West 33rd Place, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fae64ad0ca ---- 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom with some recent updates. Yard with local access to a lot of amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5762 33rd Pl have any available units?
5762 33rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5762 33rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5762 33rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5762 33rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5762 33rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5762 33rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5762 33rd Pl offers parking.
Does 5762 33rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5762 33rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5762 33rd Pl have a pool?
No, 5762 33rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5762 33rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 5762 33rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5762 33rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5762 33rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5762 33rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5762 33rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
