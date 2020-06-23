All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5761 Pilgrim Drive

5761 Pilgrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5761 Pilgrim Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home nestled among the mature trees. Lots a rich hardwood throughout this home, fireplace, and granite in the kitchen. Kitchen also boasts lovely tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Backyard is completely fenced with a storage shed for added convenience. Lots of great amenities with this fantastic home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 Pilgrim Drive have any available units?
5761 Pilgrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5761 Pilgrim Drive have?
Some of 5761 Pilgrim Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5761 Pilgrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5761 Pilgrim Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 Pilgrim Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5761 Pilgrim Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5761 Pilgrim Drive offer parking?
No, 5761 Pilgrim Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5761 Pilgrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5761 Pilgrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 Pilgrim Drive have a pool?
No, 5761 Pilgrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5761 Pilgrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 5761 Pilgrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 Pilgrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5761 Pilgrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
