5761 Pilgrim Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home nestled among the mature trees. Lots a rich hardwood throughout this home, fireplace, and granite in the kitchen. Kitchen also boasts lovely tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Backyard is completely fenced with a storage shed for added convenience. Lots of great amenities with this fantastic home!



Contact us to schedule a showing.