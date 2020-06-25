5744 Oliver Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed 2 full bath house with fenced yard - Property Id: 285554



This 4 bed/2 bath Tri-level home has 2346 sqft Living space and has been fully renovated. New closets for all 4 bedrooms. One huge family room in ground level with fireplace and new patio door to the large fenced backyard. One smaller living room in upper level. The exterior also features a fully renovated deck and nice Shed. Two full bathrooms are fully renovated with all new faucet, fan, and toilet. Large kitchen features all new appliances (Range/Oven, Range Hood, dishwasher,refrigerator, garbage disposal), sink and faucets. Brand new luxury quartz spacious countertops for both kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer hookup in utility room. Almost everything inside is new. Fresh paint in the whole house. New Hardwood flooring and Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring for easy modern life (no more carpet). New lighting fixtures throughout the house. There is driveway parking and street parking. 2 Minutes to I-465 and Speedway, 1 minute drive to Hwy 36, and 15 minutes to Downtown.

