Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

5744 Oliver Ave

5744 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5744 Oliver Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 4 bed 2 full bath house with fenced yard - Property Id: 285554

This 4 bed/2 bath Tri-level home has 2346 sqft Living space and has been fully renovated. New closets for all 4 bedrooms. One huge family room in ground level with fireplace and new patio door to the large fenced backyard. One smaller living room in upper level. The exterior also features a fully renovated deck and nice Shed. Two full bathrooms are fully renovated with all new faucet, fan, and toilet. Large kitchen features all new appliances (Range/Oven, Range Hood, dishwasher,refrigerator, garbage disposal), sink and faucets. Brand new luxury quartz spacious countertops for both kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer hookup in utility room. Almost everything inside is new. Fresh paint in the whole house. New Hardwood flooring and Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring for easy modern life (no more carpet). New lighting fixtures throughout the house. There is driveway parking and street parking. 2 Minutes to I-465 and Speedway, 1 minute drive to Hwy 36, and 15 minutes to Downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285554
Property Id 285554

(RLNE5798622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 Oliver Ave have any available units?
5744 Oliver Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 Oliver Ave have?
Some of 5744 Oliver Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 Oliver Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Oliver Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 Oliver Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5744 Oliver Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5744 Oliver Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5744 Oliver Ave offers parking.
Does 5744 Oliver Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 Oliver Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 Oliver Ave have a pool?
No, 5744 Oliver Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5744 Oliver Ave have accessible units?
No, 5744 Oliver Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 Oliver Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 Oliver Ave has units with dishwashers.

