Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Check out this spacious and recently remodeled 1BD/1BA Broad Ripple apartment with lakeside views of quiet Northdale Lake! Located within walking distance of Bishop Chatard, public library and shops at Glendale and Broad Ripple. Home features a spacious bedroom with plenty of storage, modern bathrooms and updated kitchen. Large shared yard with lake views on the patio and plenty of parking out front. Tenant pays all utilities, landlord pays for trash.

