Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Great Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Living room with vaulted ceilings, neutral colors throughout, walk through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. Backyard features a great porch area!



Base rent excludes charges for optional services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.