5639 Oakcrest Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is a must see.

It has an open concept floor plan, beautiful new back splash, a wood burning decorative accent fireplace, 2 Lazy Susan's and much more. All bedrooms are located upstairs, the master also includes a full bathroom and large walk-in closet. This home is complete with a 2 car garage and huge fenced-in back yard.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.