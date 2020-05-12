All apartments in Indianapolis
5639 Oakcrest Drive

Location

5639 Oakcrest Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is a must see.
It has an open concept floor plan, beautiful new back splash, a wood burning decorative accent fireplace, 2 Lazy Susan's and much more. All bedrooms are located upstairs, the master also includes a full bathroom and large walk-in closet. This home is complete with a 2 car garage and huge fenced-in back yard.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Oakcrest Drive have any available units?
5639 Oakcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5639 Oakcrest Drive have?
Some of 5639 Oakcrest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 Oakcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Oakcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Oakcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5639 Oakcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5639 Oakcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5639 Oakcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 5639 Oakcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Oakcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Oakcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5639 Oakcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Oakcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5639 Oakcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Oakcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Oakcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

