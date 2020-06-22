All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5627 Pillory Way

5627 Pillory Way · No Longer Available
Location

5627 Pillory Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You will want to see this 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home since you can view it yourself using the rently lockbox! Home comes with washer, dryer, fridge, electric oven, and microwave. Wood burning fireplace in great room and an extra sitting room for more space. Spacious bedrooms in this over 2,000sqft home. Huge unfinished basement for storage. Two car attached garage. Security system already installed in home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Pillory Way have any available units?
5627 Pillory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Pillory Way have?
Some of 5627 Pillory Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Pillory Way currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Pillory Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Pillory Way pet-friendly?
No, 5627 Pillory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5627 Pillory Way offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Pillory Way does offer parking.
Does 5627 Pillory Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5627 Pillory Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Pillory Way have a pool?
No, 5627 Pillory Way does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Pillory Way have accessible units?
No, 5627 Pillory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Pillory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Pillory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
