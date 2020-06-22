5627 Pillory Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

You will want to see this 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home since you can view it yourself using the rently lockbox! Home comes with washer, dryer, fridge, electric oven, and microwave. Wood burning fireplace in great room and an extra sitting room for more space. Spacious bedrooms in this over 2,000sqft home. Huge unfinished basement for storage. Two car attached garage. Security system already installed in home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.