This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, has a 2 living spaces on the first floor and a loft on the 2nd floor. The house has been freshly painted, has new carpet and flooring in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. The large fully fenced back yard provides lots of privacy. Schedule a showing today.



