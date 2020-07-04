All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5613 E 42nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5613 E 42nd St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

5613 E 42nd St

5613 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5613 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Find! This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely renovated! You'll love the spacious living room and kitchen. There is enough room to entertain your friends and family. The garage provides space to store your car or other personal items. Located near several school, shopping centers and the highway, you'll be able to get where you need to go in no time.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant must maintain renters insurance. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1847361540

To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1130147?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 E 42nd St have any available units?
5613 E 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5613 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5613 E 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 5613 E 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5613 E 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5613 E 42nd St offers parking.
Does 5613 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 E 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 5613 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5613 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 5613 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 E 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 E 42nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 E 42nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College