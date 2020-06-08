5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is ready to rock! The home is located in quite subdivision in Franklin Township. Located just minutes from local schools and the library. Get your appointment set up asap! This home will go quick! For any questions please call our office at 317-528-9611.



*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.

*Applicants should earn approximately 2.5x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.