Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:53 PM

5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard

5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is ready to rock! The home is located in quite subdivision in Franklin Township. Located just minutes from local schools and the library. Get your appointment set up asap! This home will go quick! For any questions please call our office at 317-528-9611.

*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.
*Applicants should earn approximately 2.5x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard have any available units?
5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 Woodland Trace Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
