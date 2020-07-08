5609 Personality Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a large fenced in backyard that features a storage shed and a large deck. As you enter this home, you head down stairs to the family room where it leads you to a bedroom and bathroom as well as a storage and laundry area which connects to the 2 car garage electric garage. Head up the stairs and you enter into the living room and the kitchen with a dining room that has a backdoor leading out to the deck and back yard. To the right of the stairs is a bathroom and 3 bedrooms.



THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.