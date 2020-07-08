All apartments in Indianapolis
5609 Personality Court

Location

5609 Personality Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a large fenced in backyard that features a storage shed and a large deck. As you enter this home, you head down stairs to the family room where it leads you to a bedroom and bathroom as well as a storage and laundry area which connects to the 2 car garage electric garage. Head up the stairs and you enter into the living room and the kitchen with a dining room that has a backdoor leading out to the deck and back yard. To the right of the stairs is a bathroom and 3 bedrooms.

THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Personality Court have any available units?
5609 Personality Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5609 Personality Court currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Personality Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Personality Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Personality Court is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Personality Court offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Personality Court offers parking.
Does 5609 Personality Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Personality Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Personality Court have a pool?
No, 5609 Personality Court does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Personality Court have accessible units?
No, 5609 Personality Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Personality Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Personality Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 Personality Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 Personality Court does not have units with air conditioning.

