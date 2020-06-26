559 North Oakland Avenue

Amenities
Home located in Indianapolis east side, close to the bus line and within walking distance of downtown and many retailers.
East of Rural St, in between 10th and E Michigan
Unit has new paint throughout. More pictures will be uploaded when final deep clean is complete
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.
Section 8 could be accepted but would be contingent on approved inspection
Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.