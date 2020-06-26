559 North Oakland Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home located in Indianapolis east side, close to the bus line and within walking distance of downtown and many retailers.

East of Rural St, in between 10th and E Michigan

Unit has new paint throughout. More pictures will be uploaded when final deep clean is complete



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.



Section 8 could be accepted but would be contingent on approved inspection



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.