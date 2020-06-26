All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 2 2019 at 6:06 PM

559 North Oakland Avenue

559 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

559 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home located in Indianapolis east side, close to the bus line and within walking distance of downtown and many retailers.
East of Rural St, in between 10th and E Michigan
Unit has new paint throughout. More pictures will be uploaded when final deep clean is complete

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

Section 8 could be accepted but would be contingent on approved inspection

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
559 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 559 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
559 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 559 North Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 559 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 559 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 559 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 559 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 559 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 559 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 559 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 North Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
