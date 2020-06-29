554 N.Parker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3bed/1bath home! Beautiful hardwoods and freshly painted throughout. You'll love the space in this home. Large living room, dining room, kitchen. Very large bedrooms/closets and updated bathroom.



We accept pets with approval and deposit. $300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet and $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for multiple pet.



$30 application fee per adult.



For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to check out our website at kpmshomes.managebuiding.com



For more information, or to view this property, please contact Lindsey Harness at 317-965-0263 (Direct dial/text)