Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:15 PM

554 N.Parker Avenue

554 North Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

554 North Parker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3bed/1bath home! Beautiful hardwoods and freshly painted throughout. You'll love the space in this home. Large living room, dining room, kitchen. Very large bedrooms/closets and updated bathroom.

We accept pets with approval and deposit. $300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet and $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for multiple pet.

$30 application fee per adult.

For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to check out our website at kpmshomes.managebuiding.com

For more information, or to view this property, please contact Lindsey Harness at 317-965-0263 (Direct dial/text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 N.Parker Avenue have any available units?
554 N.Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 N.Parker Avenue have?
Some of 554 N.Parker Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 N.Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
554 N.Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 N.Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 N.Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 554 N.Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 554 N.Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 554 N.Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 N.Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 N.Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 554 N.Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 554 N.Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 554 N.Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 554 N.Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 N.Parker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

