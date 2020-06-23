All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:16 PM

5535 Freedom Court

5535 Freedom Court · No Longer Available
Location

5535 Freedom Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Fantastic Total Renovation on this 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Open Concept Ranch Home with Stunning Upgrades and Interior Contemporary Design. Looks Brand New! Enter your home from a covered porch. Beautiful Brand New Barn Wood Look Vinyl Flooring in the Entryway, Kitchen, Dining Area and Bathrooms. Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout as well as Brand New Lush Carpeting in All Bedrooms, the Hallway and Living Room. Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet and the two additional Bedrooms share another Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Good Size Linen Closet in the Hall. Both Bathrooms have new vanities and faucets. All New Interior Light Fixtures throughout as well as lots of Natural Lightening give this Home a Warm and Inviting Feel. Your Kitchen has a Large Through Window to the Living Area with plenty of room for Bar Stools on the Living Room side for Entertaining and quick bites! All Brand New Appliances Included featuring a Good size Pantry right off the Kitchen, and Laundry Closet for Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. The Dining Area opens to the Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Large Window and Double Sliding Glass Doors to the Full Privacy Fenced Back Yard and Large Concrete Patio; Perfect for Barbecues and to Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends All Year Long. Home boasts a Brand New HVAC and Water Heater and has an Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers and Keyless Entry with a Door to the Side Yard.

Close freeways, 9 minutes to Eagle Creek Park and Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with Great Shopping, Entertainment, Museums and All the City has to Offer!

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Freedom Court have any available units?
5535 Freedom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5535 Freedom Court have?
Some of 5535 Freedom Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Freedom Court currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Freedom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Freedom Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5535 Freedom Court is pet friendly.
Does 5535 Freedom Court offer parking?
Yes, 5535 Freedom Court offers parking.
Does 5535 Freedom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Freedom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Freedom Court have a pool?
No, 5535 Freedom Court does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Freedom Court have accessible units?
No, 5535 Freedom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Freedom Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Freedom Court does not have units with dishwashers.
