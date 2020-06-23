5535 Freedom Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Fantastic Total Renovation on this 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Open Concept Ranch Home with Stunning Upgrades and Interior Contemporary Design. Looks Brand New! Enter your home from a covered porch. Beautiful Brand New Barn Wood Look Vinyl Flooring in the Entryway, Kitchen, Dining Area and Bathrooms. Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout as well as Brand New Lush Carpeting in All Bedrooms, the Hallway and Living Room. Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet and the two additional Bedrooms share another Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Good Size Linen Closet in the Hall. Both Bathrooms have new vanities and faucets. All New Interior Light Fixtures throughout as well as lots of Natural Lightening give this Home a Warm and Inviting Feel. Your Kitchen has a Large Through Window to the Living Area with plenty of room for Bar Stools on the Living Room side for Entertaining and quick bites! All Brand New Appliances Included featuring a Good size Pantry right off the Kitchen, and Laundry Closet for Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. The Dining Area opens to the Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Large Window and Double Sliding Glass Doors to the Full Privacy Fenced Back Yard and Large Concrete Patio; Perfect for Barbecues and to Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends All Year Long. Home boasts a Brand New HVAC and Water Heater and has an Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers and Keyless Entry with a Door to the Side Yard.



Close freeways, 9 minutes to Eagle Creek Park and Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with Great Shopping, Entertainment, Museums and All the City has to Offer!



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.