5533 Epperson Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Valley Mills
5533 Epperson Ct./ Renovated 4 bed 2 bathroom in Decatur Township - Uo for rent is a 4 bedrooms 2 bath home that is just waiting for you. This fabulous property offers a Master Suite with walk in closet. A separate Laundry room helps keep dirty cloths organized and centralized for easy access. All new paint and carpet make this home move in ready. This wonderful home also comes with a large backyard that doubles as a great place to entertain or to just sit and enjoy your favorite beverage. Hurry and schedule your appointment today for your showing. This great home won't last long. This home rents for $1100/month with matching deposit. If you are interested in a showing please contact me at Michael@zuluscape.com or at 317-210-0018. Thanks
Sorry we are not accepting section 8
(RLNE4478388)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5533 Epperson Court have any available units?
5533 Epperson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.