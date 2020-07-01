All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5533 Epperson Court
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

5533 Epperson Court

5533 Epperson Court · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Epperson Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
5533 Epperson Ct./ Renovated 4 bed 2 bathroom in Decatur Township - Uo for rent is a 4 bedrooms 2 bath home that is just waiting for you. This fabulous property offers a Master Suite with walk in closet. A separate Laundry room helps keep dirty cloths organized and centralized for easy access. All new paint and carpet make this home move in ready. This wonderful home also comes with a large backyard that doubles as a great place to entertain or to just sit and enjoy your favorite beverage. Hurry and schedule your appointment today for your showing. This great home won't last long. This home rents for $1100/month with matching deposit. If you are interested in a showing please contact me at Michael@zuluscape.com or at 317-210-0018. Thanks

Sorry we are not accepting section 8

(RLNE4478388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Epperson Court have any available units?
5533 Epperson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 Epperson Court have?
Some of 5533 Epperson Court's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Epperson Court currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Epperson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Epperson Court pet-friendly?
No, 5533 Epperson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5533 Epperson Court offer parking?
No, 5533 Epperson Court does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Epperson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Epperson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Epperson Court have a pool?
No, 5533 Epperson Court does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Epperson Court have accessible units?
No, 5533 Epperson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Epperson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Epperson Court does not have units with dishwashers.

