5533 Epperson Court

5533 Epperson Ct./ Renovated 4 bed 2 bathroom in Decatur Township - Uo for rent is a 4 bedrooms 2 bath home that is just waiting for you. This fabulous property offers a Master Suite with walk in closet. A separate Laundry room helps keep dirty cloths organized and centralized for easy access. All new paint and carpet make this home move in ready. This wonderful home also comes with a large backyard that doubles as a great place to entertain or to just sit and enjoy your favorite beverage. Hurry and schedule your appointment today for your showing. This great home won't last long. This home rents for $1100/month with matching deposit. If you are interested in a showing please contact me at Michael@zuluscape.com or at 317-210-0018. Thanks



Sorry we are not accepting section 8



