Indianapolis, IN
5514 mills Road
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

5514 mills Road

5514 West Mills Road · No Longer Available
Location

5514 West Mills Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5514 mills Road Available 11/08/19 4 Bedroom Rehabbed Home in Decatur Townwhip - Step right into our beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom home. The home has been painted on the outside and inside. New Flooring including carpet and vinyl throughout. The large living room leads into a kitchen and dining room which is perfect for entertaining. Large bedroom has a window box which has its own storage. You can enjoy the remaining fall days in the large fenced in back yard. Storage shed included.

For more information call Judy at 317-210-3225.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE5229381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 mills Road have any available units?
5514 mills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5514 mills Road currently offering any rent specials?
5514 mills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 mills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5514 mills Road is pet friendly.
Does 5514 mills Road offer parking?
No, 5514 mills Road does not offer parking.
Does 5514 mills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 mills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 mills Road have a pool?
No, 5514 mills Road does not have a pool.
Does 5514 mills Road have accessible units?
No, 5514 mills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 mills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 mills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 mills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 mills Road does not have units with air conditioning.

