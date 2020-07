Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b680a9b058 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has all new flooring, freshly painted and comes with stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen/family room. The bedrooms all have great closets and the laundry room is large for extra storage. The house is at the end of a quiet culdesac and has a great sized yard that is tree lined in the back. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today! Disposal Pets Allowed