Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Within walking distance to the Monon Trail as well as easy access to all the dining and entertainment that Broad Ripple has to offer. This cute 2 bedroom home features new carpet throughout, a large yard with a 1-car detached garage and mature trees. This home also offers an unfinished basement as well as a finished attic which could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Pets Negotiable! No A/C, window A/C Units provided. A Must See!

